{{featured_button_text}}

Grant Street in Lebanon will be closed to through traffic between Main and Second streets from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, and Wednesday, Oct. 2, according to the city of Lebanon.

Detours will be in place. Impacted businesses will be given reasonable access, but should expect occasional delays and periods where access is not possible due to building construction activities.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

For more information, contact the Maintenance Department at 541-258-4918 or cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0