Construction of new Lebanon fire station delayed

Construction of the new Lebanon fire station and administrative offices has been delayed due to the rising costs of building materials.
In an interview last week in the temporary Lebanon Fire Department offices downtown, Chief Joseph Rodondi said the department is adjusting its plans so it can make the best possible use of the 26-year, $16 million bond approved by voters in November 2019.
The district had originally planned to demolish Station 31 on Oak Street this summer. Rodondi now anticipates waiting three to six months before starting the demolition.
“Metal has gone up 400% in a year. Last week was the first time we actually saw lumber prices beginning to fall,” Rodondi said. “We are going to wait to tear the building down until we see the material market start to stabilize a little bit. We don’t want to build on the high side, obviously. We want to maximize our taxpayers’ dollars.”
The delay will push the completion of the project into mid-2023. In the interim, the fire department has moved its offices to the MBVA Building at 550 S. Main Street. The department has offices both upstairs and downstairs, with the services most used by the public, such as ambulance billing, on the lower level.
The department anticipated its offices would be closed for three days during the move, but Rodondi said the process went more smoothly than expected and the offices opened the morning after moving day.
While the administrative offices have moved, operations are continuing as normal at Station 31. When the demolition does take place later this year, most of the vehicles and personnel will remain on site.
The department plans to move two trailers onto the site and place offices in one and sleeping quarters in the other. Most of the fire engines and other vehicles will be housed in the service building on the back of the lot, with the remaining vehicles disbursed to other stations as necessary.
Rodondi said the district considered several options, but staying on site was the most cost-effective choice.
The department is also revising its plans for construction of the new station in an effort to curb costs. The new building was originally planned as a two-story structure which would provide a home both for Station 31 operations and for the district administration.
The new plan is for two separate one-story buildings. A fire station will be built facing Oak Street and a separate administration building will face 12th Street.
Rodondi said combining the uses in one building results in high construction costs because the entire facility must meet the more stringent building codes in place for fire stations. A separate administration building, however, would simply have to meet the regular building codes for office space.