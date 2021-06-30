Construction of new Lebanon fire station delayed

Construction of the new Lebanon fire station and administrative offices has been delayed due to the rising costs of building materials.

In an interview last week in the temporary Lebanon Fire Department offices downtown, Chief Joseph Rodondi said the department is adjusting its plans so it can make the best possible use of the 26-year, $16 million bond approved by voters in November 2019.

The district had originally planned to demolish Station 31 on Oak Street this summer. Rodondi now anticipates waiting three to six months before starting the demolition.

“Metal has gone up 400% in a year. Last week was the first time we actually saw lumber prices beginning to fall,” Rodondi said. “We are going to wait to tear the building down until we see the material market start to stabilize a little bit. We don’t want to build on the high side, obviously. We want to maximize our taxpayers’ dollars.”

The delay will push the completion of the project into mid-2023. In the interim, the fire department has moved its offices to the MBVA Building at 550 S. Main Street. The department has offices both upstairs and downstairs, with the services most used by the public, such as ambulance billing, on the lower level.