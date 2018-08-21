Members of The Conser Group want to apply to Linn County for permission to build a residential subdivision within the city's urban fringe.
They have one request of the Albany City Council: Please don't object.
Problem is, city staff reports are finding all sorts of reasons to do just that, saying the proposal doesn't meet the standards of the city's comprehensive plan. That's a question the county will ask.
"Their proposal isn't something staff can recommend supporting at this particular time," Jeff Blaine, Public Works Engineering and Community Development director, told councilors at a work session Monday.
Councilors took no action on the proposal and didn't provide any staff direction, but did tell Conser representatives they'd consider looking at information showing potential workarounds for any problems.
Matthew Conser of Conser Commercial said the firm will do just that. "We'll be back," he said following the meeting. "I don't know exactly in what capacity."
The proposal would create a 37-lot subdivision on 34 acres fronting Scravel Hill, within the Urban Growth Boundary but not inside the city limits.
The developers have said it isn't feasible to ask for annexation at this point, because utility hookups are at least a mile away and no connecting development is expected anytime soon because of wetlands in the area. But the idea is to use most city standards in terms of hooking up to an already-existing well and creating a collective sewage disposal system and stormwater detention basin.
Street designs would be rural, with ditches rather than curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
Blaine's report states the proposed subdivision would occur in a Linn County zone meant to protect the urban growth area for future urban density development. This zone requires new parcels to be at least 20 acres. Albany's city standard for lots without access to public utilities is 5 acres.
However, the Conser Group wants to build homes on lot sizes of about three-quarters of an acre. That would mean a variance — and that's part of the problem, Blaine said.
Earlier this year, a similar request came before the Linn County Board of Commissioners, to allow building upon or dividing a 1.98-acre parcel near Knox Butte Road. The county ruled to allow the building over Albany's protests, but the city turned to the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals, which reversed the decision.
"This is the same scenario, except at a bigger scale, that the State Land Use Board of Appeals recently ruled was inconsistent with the City's Comprehensive Plan," Blaine wrote.