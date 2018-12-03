Benton County Circuit Court Judge David Connell plans to retire at the end of the year.
Connell, one of three judges on the court, announced his intentions last week in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, Trial Court Administrator Linda Hukari said on Monday.
Dec. 31 will be Connell’s last day on the job, Hukari said, but she added that he will continue to serve in an interim capacity until his successor is named.
Gov. Brown will announce the judicial vacancy through the Oregon State Bar Association, which will then solicit applications from qualified attorneys who live or work primarily in Benton County. It wasn’t immediately clear how long it might take to seat Connell’s successor.
“We don’t have a timeline,” Hukari said. “The (application) process usually takes about two weeks, but with the holidays in the middle of it, it may take a little longer.”
Appointed by former Gov. Ted Kulongoski in August 2004 following the retirement of Henry Dickerson, Connell won election to the Circuit Court bench in November of that year for a six-year term and has since been re-elected twice.
He is currently the presiding judge of Benton County Circuit Court and has been active in the county’s drug treatment court for several years.
According to Hukari, Judge Locke Williams will take over as presiding judge on Jan. 1, while Judge Matthew Donohue will assume Connell’s duties with the drug court.