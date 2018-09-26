Growing up in San Antonio, Robert Sanchez was a city kid.
But his grandfather owned 30 acres in the Texas Hill Country, where young Robert would go on family trips to hunt, fish and explore, inspiring a lifelong love of nature.
That interest led him to pursue a degree in forest resources at the University of Idaho and then a career with the U.S. Forest Service, first as a seasonal employee doing field projects in hydrology and later as a staff hydrologist on forests in Montana, Idaho and California. From there he moved into district ranger positions in Washington and Utah before being promoted to deputy supervisor of the Coconino National Forest in Arizona.
Late last month, Sanchez was named supervisor of the Corvallis-based Siuslaw National Forest. He succeeds Jerry Ingersoll, who left in April after eight years at the helm for a new post in Alaska.
Since starting his new job, Sanchez has been concentrating on introducing himself to the Siuslaw’s 150 employees. He’s also begun getting acquainted with the forest’s sprawling and varied landscape.
The Siuslaw covers 630,000 acres, with most of that territory stretching in patches along the coast from Tillamook in the north to Coos Bay in the south, including the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area and Cape Perpetua Scenic Area. It also includes the upper slopes of Marys Peak, the high point in the Oregon Coast Range, about 15 miles southwest of Corvallis.
While he hasn’t had a chance to visit Marys Peak, he said he’s already beginning to understand how important it is to Corvallis residents. When he and his wife started house-hunting, both their real estate agent and their mortgage broker wanted to know if they’d been to the mountain and showed them photos of their own excursions to the peak.
“So right away (I was impressed by) the value of Marys Peak to the community,” Sanchez said. “It’s a no-brainer.”
The forest’s main offices are on the Oregon State University campus, adjoining the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Research Station and the OSU College of Forestry, and Sanchez is excited about the possibilities of collaborating with both.
“There’s a lot of really good things going on here,” he said.
Sanchez said he learned the value of collaboration during his first posting as a district ranger, in northeast Washington’s Colville National Forest. There he found loggers, mill owners, environmentalists and others all working with Forest Service staffers to design timber sales that created jobs while respecting environmental concerns and community values.
It was an eye-opening experience.
“The old model, where the Forest Service sits in the middle and everybody’s throwing darts at them, is not a model that works well,” Sanchez said.
After decades of litigation by environmental organizations and lumber interests that tied up timber sales in court, Sanchez said, the Forest Service has learned that cooperation works better than confrontation.
“As an agency, we’ve recognized the value of diverse people coming to the table to hash out some of those issues early,” he said.
“As a whole, my mantra, the agency’s mantra, is collaboration.”
That’s a model that the Siuslaw has been following for a number of years now. Once a timber-producing juggernaut, the forest saw its harvest levels plummet from as much as 400 million board-feet a year to virtually nothing in the mid-1990s, after a series of environmental lawsuits sharply restricted logging on federal lands throughout the Northwest to protect threatened salmon runs and endangered species such as the northern spotted owl.
Since 1994, under the Northwest Forest Plan, logging on the Siuslaw has been limited to restoration cuts designed to thin overstocked plantations and reshape the forest to favor old-growth characteristics and protect sensitive habitat. Even so, Siuslaw managers have rebuilt the forest’s harvest to a reliable 40 million board-feet a year, pumping a steady stream of revenue into the area’s timber economy.
Roughly half of the timber sales on the forest are stewardship sales, a highly collaborative model that lets diverse stakeholder groups pitch projects that generate both economic and environmental benefits.
The Siuslaw was an early adopter of the Forest Service’s stewardship authority and is widely seen as an example of how to do stewardship right. The forest is also a leader in using the so-called Wyden authority, named for Oregon’s senior senator, which permits certain types of projects on private land as long as they have direct benefits for the national forest.
“We are doing some fascinating things here on the Siuslaw that I don’t think occur elsewhere in the country on the scale we do it here,” Sanchez said.
“I think there are a lot of forests that are interested in the work we do in regard to stewardship. We have a wealth of knowledge and experience to share.”
But Sanchez said his idea of collaboration extends beyond working with stakeholder groups who have a vested interest in timber harvesting and restoration projects. He also wants to find ways to reach out to area residents who may never have visited the Siuslaw before and introduce them to the wide variety of things the forest has to offer, whether it’s hiking on Marys Peak, exploring the tide pools at Cape Perpetua or riding four-wheelers at the Oregon Dunes.
“The work we do in engaging and connecting people to what the national forest system provides is incredibly important to me,” he said.