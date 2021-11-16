Confined fire draws response to Entek plant in Lebanon

The Lebanon Fire Department responded at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to a fire at the Entek International manufacturing plant in Lebanon, according to a fire department news release.

Fire crews were advised that a blender containing battery separation products had ignited and employees were trying to put out the fire. After deploying ve 600 feet of hose, firefighters finished extinguishing the fire.

The news release said an investigation found that maintenance was done on the blender. The mixing unit wasn’t restarted, causing the product, silica with a type of oil, to overheat and ignite. A social media post from Entek said production operators put out the fire, but the fire department was called in to assure it was completely extinguished.

Lebanon Battalion Chief Ken Savage said crews worked the scene for around two hours. He said the fire was confined to the blender and did not threaten the structure. Savage estimated the cost of damage to the machinery was $5,000. No injuries were reported among Entek staff or fire crews.

“It never really free-burned,” Savage said. “It just got to the point it was smoldering and smoking.”

A total of 12 units reportedly responded from Lebanon, Albany and Tangent, with 23 personnel at the scene.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

