Richard Sorenson’s 47 years directing the Willamette Valley Concert Band officially ended Saturday with the group’s annual Christmas concert.
The event was almost a family reunion for Sorenson, with former band members, his son, daughter, daughter-in-law and two grandsons all joining the band on stage.
Sorenson called the concert, held in the afternoon on the Linn-Benton Community College campus in Albany, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“This was a really great experience with the (band alumni) and most of my family up here,” he said.
Although Sorenson will no longer direct the band, he plans to stay involved in it to some extent.
Bastian Sorenson, one of Richard Sorenson’s grandsons, said it was a really great experience to perform with his grandfather. Bastian played a set of bells during “Sleigh Ride” and his French horn in other pieces
“I’m really happy to be able to play my horn with him because I won’t ever get to again,” he said.
Melanie Sorenson, Richard Sorenson’s daughter-in-law, said having the family and past members of the band play in the concert meant a lot to her father-in-law.
“It shows his reach in the community and that the love of music goes on and on,” she said.
David Sorenson, Richard Sorenson’s son and a member of the band off and on since 1987, said it was really important to him to be a part of his father’s last concert.
“I thought it was an excellent concert, well attended, well played and I could tell (his father) was really proud of it,” David Sorenson said.
Lisa Toney, Richard Sorenson’s daughter, said the concert also meant a lot to her because it was in tribute to her mother Mary Sorenson, who died earlier this year.
“She was a really important person behind-the-scenes,” she said.