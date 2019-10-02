Oregon State University officials continued to weather a storm of criticism over the logging of old growth trees in May on the McDonald-Dunn Research Forest, with about 75 people turning out for a public forum on Wednesday.
As he has done before, interim College of Forestry Dean Anthony Davis acknowledged responsibility for the 16-acre No Vacancy clear-cut, which took down a number of trees more than 200 years old, including one believed to have sprouted in 1599, in what Davis has repeatedly characterized as a mistake.
“We had old trees and we cut them down, and that was stupid,” he told the audience. “Not because cutting trees is wrong, but because those trees had an alternative value that we didn’t consider.”
While the college manages OSU’s 10 forests primarily for research, education and demonstration, they have also long been used as a source of revenue generated by timber sales. But the forests also have become increasingly popular for recreation — especially the 11,250-acre Mac-Dunn north of Corvallis, which gets more than 150,000 visits annually from hikers, runners, horseback riders and others.
And there is a growing sense among many members of the public that more deference should be paid to the forests’ environmental benefits as well, especially when it comes to older tree stands.
The management plan for the research forests, written in 2005, took all of those values into consideration and included language aimed at protecting old growth trees, but the plan was suspended in 2009 in the midst of an economic downturn.
After the No Vacancy clear-cut sparked a public outcry, Davis placed a moratorium on cutting any trees more than 160 years old while a new management plan is being written. The dean also pledged that the College of Forestry would involve the public in that process and be more transparent in the future. He repeated that promise at Wednesday’s meeting, the second public forum on the issue.
“In no way do we get through this if we don’t talk, listen and engage, if we don’t work collaboratively,” Davis said. “I’m really here to listen.”
About half of the 90-minute meeting was set aside for questions and comments from the audience, and close to two dozen people took the opportunity to speak.
Many of the speakers were highly critical of the college’s actions.
George Hutchinson said he was “shocked and horrified” by the old growth logging and said the No Vacancy cut casts doubt on the College of Forestry’s fitness to take over management of the Elliott State Forest in the Coos Bay area.
“Your department must first prove it will adhere to its own forest plan,” he said.
Doug Pollock, who organized a group called Friends of OSU Old Growth to push for change in the college’s management practices, echoed that complaint, saying that “it’s going to take decades to rebuild public trust.”
Cat Neusheller, a longtime neighbor of McDonald-Dunn Forest, disputed the claim that the No Vacancy cut was unintentional.
“I know you didn’t cut those trees by mistake,” she said. “You guys know what you’re doing, and you’ve been doing it for decades.”
But others defended the college.
“As a practical matter, I don’t know how you determine the age of a tree before you cut it,” said John Tappeiner, an emeritus College of Forestry faculty member. “It’s a real difficult thing to do.”
A number of speakers called for more public participation in the management of the research forests, greater transparency and accountability from the college and more emphasis on the importance of preserving old growth ecosystems.
Some also demanded that the college cut financial ties with the timber industry, which has endowed a number of faculty positions (including the dean) and given millions for new building construction.
“This funding creates a tremendous conflict of interest that biases teaching in the college,” said Don Kuhns.
Others called for a balance between timber production and forest conservation.
“I think we can all acknowledge that this has been a terrible thing … but moving forward I think we need to acknowledge that getting wood out of the forest is a valuable thing,” said a College of Forestry student who identified himself only as Paul.
“Moving forward, we need to find a way to combine those values.”