LEBANON – For Talia Barnes, there was no single moment which led to her decision to attend medical school.
After graduating from West Albany High School in 2004, she served as a hospital volunteer and went on to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Barnes later became a medical scribe, most recently working for a practice in Dallas.
All of these experiences pushed her to a greater commitment to the health profession.
“I realized more and more that this was a passion I had,” Barnes said.
She went back to school and graduated from Western Oregon University in 2016 with a major in biology and a minor in physical chemistry.
Barnes was ready for the next step, which started on Friday. She joined 106 other students as they were officially welcomed to Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest. The medical school held its annual convocation and white coat ceremony at the First Assembly of God in Lebanon.
Dr. Richard A. Bond, the chairman of the Board of Trustees, told the class of 2022 that he and his colleagues had full confidence in their abilities.
“If you didn’t have the right stuff, we wouldn’t have chosen you,” Bond said.
Gaining admission to COMP-NW is an accomplishment unto itself. The school received more than 4,000 applications and interviewed 350 candidates during the process of selecting these 107 future doctors.
The class is comprised of 60 women and 47 men. Fifty-eight of the students are from the Pacific Northwest. It is an extremely diverse class, with students born in China, South Korea, Ukraine, Colombia, Ireland, Japan and Greece.
Barnes recently spent three months serving as a volunteer in Armenia. During that time she worked in an emergency room and because of that experience she is considering a specialty in general surgery, perhaps with a focus on trauma.
Austin Kleint, a 2014 graduate of East Linn Christian Academy, sent primary applications to about 10 schools. But when COMP-NW responded positively, he focused exclusively on gaining admission and staying close to home. COMP-NW was the only medical school to which he submitted a secondary application.
“They have such a focus on patient/doctor interaction, which is really important to me,” said Kleint, who graduated from California Baptist University earlier this year after majoring in biology with a concentration in pre-med.
Kleint is not the only ELCA grad in the class of 2022. Whitley Nelson, a 2011 graduate of ELCA, also took part in Friday's ceremony.
For her, the decision to attend COMP-NW was an easy one.
“It is close to home and there is that support system. Even when you take that out, it is such a great school,” Nelson said. “Not only is Lebanon a community I care about, but the faculty is a community and a family. Spending time on campus before I applied, I could see that, and that family focus was something that was attractive to me.”
The keynote address was given by Dr. Mirabelle E. Fernandes Paul, the assistant dean for student affairs at COMP-NW.
She acknowledged that the students have a difficult task ahead of them. This challenge has been described in many ways: as a roller coaster ride, as survival of the fittest, as trying to eat an entire elephant in a day, and as trying to drink from a fire hose.
Each of these descriptions, she said, carries some truth. Her preferred metaphor, however, is that medical school is like a marathon.
“I like the marathon metaphor for many reasons: primarily because marathoners, unlike sprinters, are largely in competition with themselves, not with others,” Paul said. “On this marathon that is medical school, you’ll need to figure out for yourself what is truly important to you.”
Each of the 107 students was cloaked in a white coat and received a black doctor’s bag. Dr. John Pham, the vice dean at COMP-NW, described the significance of the white coat.
“The white coat that you will wear shortly has been a symbol of the health care professions for generations. Many physicians have worn this coat, and wearing it is a privilege bestowed upon all those who earn a place in the healing arts,” Pham said. “With great privilege also comes great responsibility to your future patients, to your profession and to your community.”
