COMP-NW recognizes the class of 2021

Dean Paula M. Crone, DO, gave thanks to the Lebanon community for its support of COMP-NW. She also recognized several individuals who have now passed but who were crucial in helping the medical school along the way, including former Lebanon Mayor Ken Toomb, longtime Chamber of Commerce leader Shelly Garrett, and Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey.

“To all of our Lebanon community friends and supporters, including our one-of-a-kind Lebanon medical bag ladies, with our Tools of the Trade program, we are able to do something truly special because of this incredible connection we have with our community. I am forever grateful,” Crone said.

The featured speaker was Dr. David M. Carlisle, the president and CEO of Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, which is based in Los Angeles. Before Carlisle spoke, he was presented with an honorary doctorate of humane letters from President Wilson on behalf of Western University of Health Sciences.