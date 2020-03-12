COMP-NW moves to online only classes

Western University of Health Sciences is transitioning to online-only classes in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

This step is line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control that virus exposure and transmission risk be reduced by avoiding large group settings.

Students and staff at the Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest (COMP-NW) were notified of the decision on Wednesday. The switch to online classes at the Lebanon campus is effective immediately.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Other schools in the Western University of Health Sciences system will make the move to online instruction in the coming days.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and all those in the communities we serve are of paramount concern to the University,” said Dr. Daniel R. Wilson, President of WesternU. “WesternU was early to begin preparations to deal with the coronavirus, and we have remained as proactive as possible about staying ahead of the COVID-19 curve to serve each other, our patients, and our communities. The decision to begin remote delivery of curriculum, and to put measures in place to reduce the physical presence of students and employees as necessary, are prudent next steps in this public health effort.