Community shows support for Kylee Simonis, family

For an hour and half, community members drove a loop through the school parking lot around Kylee and her family and delivered cards, flowers, and kind words.

“The community coming out has been great, Kylee feels that support,” Jim Simonis said. “But it’s hard. Her brother and sister died and now all of a sudden everybody wants to be nice to her. Sometimes she feels as though that’s some sort of a weird prize. But she understands, we all understand.”

The event was organized by Lovica Johnson, a family friend and a parent volunteer at the school, and Kathy Smith, the agriculture teacher at Central Linn High. Working around social distancing standards made it difficult to congregate everybody in one place, but they collaborated with other members of the community to work around the challenge.

“This event ... it allows family and friends an opportunity to all come together in one place at one time to show Kylee how much she is loved,” Johnson said. “We know it is going to be a long hard road for her. But we’re going to be here for her.”