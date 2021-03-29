Community outreach, raw sewage, a veterinary lab: How OSU scientists mobilized for public health during COVID

A little over one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers from Oregon State University have built up an influential web of public health initiatives, perhaps none more notable than a testing program called TRACE, which stands for Team-based Rapid Assessment Community-level Coronavirus Epidemic.
Launched last April, TRACE was the product of nearly two months of meetings and organization, according to Ben Dalziel, the program's director and lead principal investigator. TRACE, which has since spawned multiple arms and offshoot programs, began as door-to-door COVID-19 tests in Corvallis to determine community prevalence of the virus.
The program has since created two main arms under the TRACE umbrella, TRACE-Community, an evolved version of the original form, and TRACE-OSU, which focuses on OSU students, staff and faculty. TRACE-Community has sampled populations in Corvallis, Newport, Bend, Eugene, Hermiston and Redmond, led by Jeff Bethel from the College of Public Health and Human Sciences.
“The sampling has informed local public health officials, who have the information to inform and assist local residents,” said Steve Clark, vice president of marketing and university relations.
In November, the program received a $2 million grant from the Packard Foundation to create a national TRACE Center to expand beyond Oregon and work with health departments and universities in other parts of the country to monitor community prevalence of the virus.
While the beginnings of the program were humble compared to what it has become today, it was among the first such programs in the nation and a major step in formulating a science-based public health response to the pandemic. Getting the program up and running involved a herculean effort by nine principal investigators from several different colleges at OSU.
“Everyone worked around the clock … for probably six to eight weeks to clear all the different hurdles to make it possible,” Dalziel said. “Some aspects of the way that we work were established early on and continued, and I think they’ve helped us continue to be responsive and agile.”
The urgency and importance of the work TRACE does has pushed the team through difficulties that Dalziel likened to a scene in “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” when Indiana Jones is attempting to escape a rolling boulder in a cave.
Aside from the daunting volume of work in creating an entirely new public health program, TRACE ran into technical difficulties early on. Test results could be delayed by up to two weeks at times due to a logjam of tests at the few labs certified to analyze COVID-19 test samples. Dalziel said one of the most important facets of the program was the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in OSU's Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine teaming up with Willamette Valley Toxicology Laboratory.
“TRACE would not be here without Carlson College and the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Lab that Mark Ackerman directs,” Dalziel said. “Justin Sanders is the TRACE (co-principle investigator) and lead on testing for the university and for TRACE, and it’s really their innovation that has sped up those testing times.”
Dalziel said test results can now be obtained in just a day or two.
By the time the veterinary lab received federal certification in August, it had processed more than 32,000 tests from around the state in partnership with Willamette Valley Toxicology Laboratory, according to the university. After receiving the certification, the veterinary lab was allowed to process results entirely in-house.
“If we were not testing, our clients — like Samaritan Health Services, the community and TRACE — could have been stuck with slow turnaround times,” Ackermann said in an August press release announcing the certification.
TRACE-OSU got off the ground in September, less than a month after the lab received federal certification. The program began by conducting roughly 1,000 random tests of people in the OSU community and used wastewater monitoring on the university's campuses in Corvallis and Bend to provide an additional metric for community prevalence. The wastewater testing, led by Christine Kelly and Tyler Radniecki from the College of Engineering, also allowed for what Dalziel called “rapid response testing” when wastewater test results indicated cases were spiking in a given area.
At times, TRACE-OSU has offered testing to everyone who lives in student housing, including residence halls, fraternities and sororities, which Dalziel called “high-frequency testing.” This increased testing of asymptomatic populations is increasingly being turned to as universities work to offer more in-person classes, Dalziel said.
“We still do the prevalence testing, but we’re also doing quite a bit of that high-frequency testing,” Dalziel said.
