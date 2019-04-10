Maple Lawn Preschool wasn’t on the Albany City Council’s Wednesday night agenda, but the council chamber was packed nevertheless with supporters who spoke passionately about the school for just under an hour.
Albany City Manager Peter Troeddson told the council earlier this month that costs were outpacing revenues and the upcoming budget would include cuts to the fire and police departments, library, municipal court and to Maple Lawn's closure. If the council approves the Parks and Recreation Department budget as proposed, Maple Lawn will close at the end of the fiscal year.
The preschool has been in operation for more than 40 years and currently serves 89 students, including 20 placed by Early Intervention which provides services for special needs students. The city of Albany owns the building and funds its one full-time and four part-time staff members.
Maple Lawn operates under the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and is paid for through general funds including property tax as well as tuition, which ranges from $100 to $175. According to the city, the current year budget for the department is $7.78 million, or 17 percent of the city’s budget. Direct costs for Maple Lawn are expected to be $488,500 in the 2019-2021 biennium. Revenue, however, is forecast at $210,000 leaving a deficit of $278,500.
Maple Lawn Director Debbie Richards stood with some of her staff and asked that the council consider keeping the preschool open, citing its unique position in the community as one of the few preschool placements in Albany and the only school that reserves spots for special-needs students.
“When teachers hear a student has come from Maple Lawn, there’s almost a sigh of relief that those students won’t need the extra attention regarding behavioral needs,” she said.
Parents and educators lined up to echo Richards’ request. Sharon DuBeau, a 30-year educator cited the council’s proclamation earlier in the evening recognizing efforts to stem child abuse, noting that early education was key.
“Places like Maple Lawn are instrumental in making our community a better place,” she said.
Jim Jones brought his granddaughter, Margot. “She’s been waiting to go to Maple Lawn her whole life and wanted me to ask you to consider keeping Maple Lawn open so she gets the chance,” he said.
Andy Friedman, a field representative for the union that represents Maple Lawn’s employees said there were other cost-saving options.
“We’re disappointed with the city’s management and how they’ve handled the budget management in regards to the closing of Maple Lawn,” he said, noting that he didn't believe the city effectively pursued revenue sources for the school.
Anita Parent has enrolled two of her children in Maple Lawn and hopes to enroll a third. She urged the council to look for other revenue sources, suggesting that the school be given the opportunity to look for grants.
“It would a really big loss for our community,” she said.
Vicky Jones, who has worked at Maple Lawn foe 22 years, said the focus in education has shifted to full-day kindergarten that focuses on academics rather than social skills.
“When I found out there was a possibility of this school closing to say I was shocked is an understatement,” she said. “The emphasis is on social skills, how to share, to be tolerant, how to be kind to one another. The thought of this program not being here in the future, it’s detrimental to our children, it’s damaging.”
The first budget meeting is set for May 7. Mayor Sharon Konopa invited Wednesday's attendees to attend the budget meetings as well.