Community group sets out to keep GAPS accountable

To date, the group has not had any official conversations with GAPS administration, Carmichael said, but a member is present at each board meeting or public forum the district hosts.

Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan said the administration is aware that the group exists and welcomes community involvement, even in the form of a group meant to hold GAPS accountable.

And while ASAP members are present at public meetings and keep an eye on the board, they’ve also branched out to help parents unsure of where to turn in the district.

“We’ve tried to help because some parents have come to us because they feel like some things have been done to their kids that were discriminatory based on race,” Carmichael said. “So we help them navigate the system and the chain of command to have their problems heard.”

Just showing up to GAPS board meetings and speaking during the public comment period isn’t always the best avenue to finding tangible help or change, she added.

“The reality,” Carmichael said, “is the three-minute statement lots of times is just that, a statement. We are trying to help parents realize who to talk to first, who to go to. Those are our goals. We want to make sure kids who have been marginalized are getting some representation and have community members make sure their voices are represented and supported.”

