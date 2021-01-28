Community group sets out to keep GAPS accountable

Greater Albany Public Schools has promised to make decisions surrounding the district through a diversity lens, taking into account all lived experiences of its students and institutional obstacles that have existed in the past.
A group of community stakeholders has come together to make sure GAPS keeps its promise.
Albany Student Advocacy Project, or ASAP, was founded four months ago in September as a result of a controversial appointment to the GAPS school board.
In August of 2019, the Greater Albany Public Schools Board of Directors appointed Pat Eastman to fill the seat vacated by Micah Smith, who resigned earlier that summer.
The appointment process came with a deadlock and pushback from the public over a lack of diversity on the board, spurring a new group aimed at holding the board accountable.
“Out of that group of applicants some discriminatory practices came to the surface, so ASAP started meeting,” said Heather Carmichael of the 2019 appointment process and the origin story of ASAP.
The group is made up of community stakeholders interested in ensuring that the GAPS board keeps its word when it comes to equity and diversity. Current GAPS board member Justin Roach was part of the founding of the group before stepping away once he was recently appointed to the school board himself, in keeping with ASAP's purpose of holding power to account and focusing on transparency.
To date, the group has not had any official conversations with GAPS administration, Carmichael said, but a member is present at each board meeting or public forum the district hosts.
Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan said the administration is aware that the group exists and welcomes community involvement, even in the form of a group meant to hold GAPS accountable.
And while ASAP members are present at public meetings and keep an eye on the board, they’ve also branched out to help parents unsure of where to turn in the district.
“We’ve tried to help because some parents have come to us because they feel like some things have been done to their kids that were discriminatory based on race,” Carmichael said. “So we help them navigate the system and the chain of command to have their problems heard.”
Just showing up to GAPS board meetings and speaking during the public comment period isn’t always the best avenue to finding tangible help or change, she added.
“The reality,” Carmichael said, “is the three-minute statement lots of times is just that, a statement. We are trying to help parents realize who to talk to first, who to go to. Those are our goals. We want to make sure kids who have been marginalized are getting some representation and have community members make sure their voices are represented and supported.”