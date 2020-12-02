Community comes together for APD toy drive

On Saturday, the Albany Police Department parked a patrol car outside of the Albany Walmart and prayed.
The department had decided at the last minute to hold a “Stuff the Cruiser” toy drive, but as officers watched customer after customer stroll past their car without dropping toys off, they weren’t sure the impromptu event would make a dent in the overwhelming need for Christmas toys this year.
“The first few minutes were scary,” said crime prevention specialist Laura Hawkins. “We have never done this type of event before and I am not going to lie, we were standing around and saying, ‘Well, if we get a few toys that would be pretty great.'"
But after a bit of time passed without a donation, officers took matters into their own hands.
“Two of the officers decided we needed toys in the back of the car so people understood what we were doing,” Hawkins said. “So they both ran inside and bought an armload of toys.”
Then, Hawkins said, the floodgates opened.
“People brought out a few toys. Then, more and more,” she said. “Then people were bringing out entire carts of toys to us. And handing us money to buy things we didn’t get for specific kids and gift cards for older kiddos or families that could use that for food or gas. We got big items, too, like a hoverboard, another bike, a huge dollhouse. We could not believe it.”
While the crew had a hard time filling up one car at the beginning of the event, by the end they had to bring more patrol cars to accommodate the donations.
The community’s generosity, Hawkins said, spurred exhausted officers — who have been working 12-hour graveyard shifts — to stay on the scene and volunteer their time.
“We were so overwhelmed,” she said. “We had officers that had volunteered from 10 a.m. to noon and two more from noon to 2 p.m., but the ones from the early shift wanted to stay. They said, ‘I can’t leave, this is restoring my faith of humankind.’”
The department isn’t planning another event but will be hosting its annual Shop with a Cop on Dec. 12, and people can drop off new toys at the station all month long.
“You think about those families struggling, or those kids that aren’t going to have a special Christmas, all the time,” Hawkins said. “But, if we can stop by a few days later and leave a few gifts or a new coat, it really changes things.”
