Communication class comes to Albany (Jan. 23)

Communication class comes to Albany (Jan. 23)

{{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon & Southwest Washington Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will offer “Effective Communication Strategies” at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Albany Senior Center, 489 NE Water Ave.

The presentation will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help with connection and communication at each stage of the disease.

For more information or to register, call 800-272-3900.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News