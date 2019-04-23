In its second meeting of the year Tuesday evening, the Benton County Budget Committee heard presentations from five county departments as it plunged into the nuts and bolts of the 231-page budget proposal for 2019-21.
The $311.8 million spending plan represents a 27.8 percent increase over the current $244 million budget, but not all departments are slated to get as much money as they asked for going into the biennial budgeting process.
The Assessment Department is in line for an $835,000 budget increase to nearly $4.2 million for the coming biennium. Some of that increase will go toward a new app that will allow appraisers in the field to upload data directly from their iPads to the department’s database, and a good chunk of that money going toward the addition of two new full-time positions, an appraiser and a sales data analyst.
But County Assessor Tami Tracy had asked for four new employees in her budget request, and she urged the committee to consider providing some additional funding for her department, which she noted is responsible for generating much of the county's discretionary revenue in the form of property taxes.
Tracy pointed out that the 16 full-time employees in the department’s proposed 2019-21 budget is 3.75 FTE below the state Department of Revenue’s recommendation and four fewer people than her office had on staff in 2003.
She added that there are more than 20,000 properties on the county tax rolls that have not been reappraised in at least 15 years.
“It’s important that we get back on a reappraisal cycle,” Tracy said.
Her message appeared to find some receptive ears on the Budget Committee.
“It would seem to me that if you had more staff, you could generate more revenue,” Curtis Wright said, “and that couldn’t be a bad thing.”
“I’m a firm believer in giving you the tools to do your job the way it should be done,” added Xan Augerot. “I’m looking forward to hearing from other departments and figuring out whether it is possible to eke out some more money for you.”
The Benton County Fairgrounds is budgeted for nearly $3.7 million in 2019-21, up from about $2.7 million in the current biennium, with a staffing increase from 5.86 to 7 FTE, including one new full-time maintenance position.
Fairgrounds manager Lynne McKee noted that the facility recently changed its name to Benton County Event Center & Fairgrounds as part of a marketing effort aimed at attracting more events.
“I think we had this perception problem,” she told the committee. “We’re trying to change that perception and rebrand ourselves.”
The fairgrounds is anticipating an increase of about $420,000 a year in new revenue, its projected share of receipts from a new 3 percent county transient lodging tax scheduled to go into effect July 1. The Board of Commissioners approved the tax last week and conducted a first reading of an implementing ordinance. The ordinance must go through a second reading before it becomes official.
The fairgrounds’ share of revenue from the new tax would go toward improving facilities with an eye toward generating more revenue, McKee told the committee.
The committee also heard presentations from three other county departments on Tuesday:
• The proposed 2019-21 budget for the County Counsel’s Office is $824,252, up from $762,541 in the current biennium, with staffing holding steady at 1.8 FTE.
• Records & Elections is budgeted for about $2.7 million, up from $2.4 million, with staffing set to rise slightly from 8.19 FTE to 8.27 FTE.
• The Board of Commissioners’ Office is budgeted for $3.3 million, up from $2.7 million, with staffing increasing from 8 to 8.5 FTE.
The Budget Committee has three more meetings scheduled, including a public hearing on May 8, before it begins deliberations.
The six-member panel is scheduled to conclude deliberations, approve a budget and set a maximum tax rate for the coming biennium on May 29, with an additional meeting scheduled for May 30 if needed.
All of the committee’s meetings are held in the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way in Corvallis. The next one is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday.