Commissioner Will Tucker to seek reelection

Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker will run for reelection next year, seeking a fifth term to the governing body, according to a press release by the county.

Tucker, 69, had initially retired from the role at the beginning of this year after not seeking reelection in November 2020.

Current Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger instead ran for his seat, while Tucker was appointed back to the board following the death of longtime Commissioner John Lindsey in March. There were two years left on Lindsey’s term.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The reason he chose not to seek reelection last year was that he took a nasty fall on his Scio ranch and learned that he had osteoporosis, a disease that made his bones brittle and therefore broke in multiple places. This hampered his recovery for months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ten months of not being able to walk … it’s hard for me as a person who’s active to get over that,” Tucker said in an interview shortly after he was appointed. “I think the job is too important to not have someone who is not ready to jump right in.”

Following his injuries, Tucker moved from a 50-acre property in Scio to a 5-acre farm near Waterloo. He’s mobile once more and has been part of the county operations for six months.