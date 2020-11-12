Commentary: US electoral system sidelines some voters

It's also painfully obvious that the Electoral College map forces candidates to focus an inordinate amount of time and money on a handful of competitive swing states, like Florida and Pennsylvania — deprioritizing the needs and concerns of millions of Americans, because candidates don't need their votes to win.

To end the dominance of the Electoral College and bridge this gap in our democracy, we support the state-based National Popular Vote campaign, which is exactly what it sounds like: a change to electing presidents based on the total number of votes cast.

In addition, we have to put new energy into passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act — and if the U.S. Senate remains in Republican hands, to relentlessly shame it for failing to do so before now.

The VRAA would help put a stop to the voter suppression that has raged out of control, especially for communities of color and in Native American communities, since the Supreme Court gutted the original Voting Rights Act in 2013. Purges of voter rolls, shuttering of polling places, outrageous voter ID requirements — all are the legacy of the loss of the preclearance requirement in the wrecked Voting Rights Act, and they need to stop.