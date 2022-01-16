Commentary: Jade’s debut was perfect for OSU

Hopes were sky high for Jade Carey’s Oregon State gymnastics debut on Saturday, and somehow, she surpassed expectations in stunning fashion, with ease, exuberance and a brilliant smile.

That’s what happens when you have an Olympic gold medalist competing for your team.

College athletics can be a pressure cooker environment, but in a three-team meet with Washington and San Jose State, Carey was clearly having fun.

She shared top honors on the balance beam with a score of 9.90, won the vault with 9.90, claimed first on the floor with 9.90 and took top marks on uneven bars with a score of 9.95.

It’s safe to say that OSU may never have seen such a dominant first appearance by a star athlete. Seriously, if you have anything that’s remotely on the same planet as this, send me an email.

Carey’s debut has been a long time coming and was eagerly awaited by Beaver Nation. She first visited the campus in 2015, signed a letter of intent with OSU in 2017 and then bet big on herself and her Olympic dreams. She initially planned to attend classes in Corvallis following the 2020 games, but the pandemic pushed that schedule back by another year.

So Carey isn’t exactly some precocious freshman setting foot in Gill Coliseum, based on either her international experience or her age — she captured gold in the floor at Tokyo at 21.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Putting things in perspective is difficult, but since Carey is in her prime and one of the finest athletes in the world at what she does, here’s an analogy. Let’s say Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, a fellow Tokyo gold medalist, was 100% fit, found out he had an extra year of college eligibility remaining and decided to suit up for the Beavers.

That scenario sounds preposterous, but it might not be bonkers enough. We love Dame and that clutch stuff is really real, but you probably need to go higher up the NBA food chain to find Carey’s equivalent.

That’s how good she is.

Somehow, the NCAA has an even more-decorated superstar gymnast across the country in Suni Lee, the Tokyo games’ all-around champion, who is competing for Auburn. And two of Carey’s Olympic teammates, Jordan Chiles and Emma Malabuyo, who are stars themselves, will be visiting Gill Coliseum on Sunday, Jan. 23 with UCLA.

In relatively ho-hum Corvallis, though, Carey is a supernova who will supercharge the atmosphere at Gill Coliseum this season. Get your gymnastics tickets early, right?

With her combination of ability and personality, Carey is one of the few Beaver athletes poised to cash in on name-image-likeness rights, and she’ll also bring the university tons of attention. She's a huge deal, and this is just the beginning, but, oh my, what an incredible beginning.

Some meets won’t go as well for Carey as her OSU debut, and some, believe it or not, will be even better. Again, the word bonkers comes to mind.

On Saturday, everyone in Gill Coliseum knew they were witnessing something special, including fans who gave Carey standing ovations and teammates celebrating with her after events.

The night wasn’t perfect, but the crowd chanted “10” after every performance.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.