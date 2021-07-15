Commentary: Don't overlook homeless who are not seen

Dubbed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as “chronically homeless,” these individuals face a gauntlet of obstacles in the quest for a safe place to live. HUD’s endless “End Homelessness in 10 Years” campaigns, despite efforts by well-intentioned individuals and agencies, failed to overcome decades of budget cuts and congressional antipathy towards the broken and broke men and women wandering the streets.

Lesser known, though, is how HUD’s policies grow homelessness. Millions of people not in HUD-funded shelters (for reasons including capacity and inflexible regulations) fail to qualify as homeless by HUD, and thus are ineligible for assistance. As Jani Koester, a longtime advocate for students experiencing homelessness in Madison, told me, “If you are self-paying in a motel or doubled up, you are given a few phone numbers for other resources but not included in the system for HUD housing supports.” Koester convened a committee to address the invisible homeless family and youth population across Dane County.

Why expand services for those who lack places of their own to live? Because research confirms that family and youth homelessness becomes the unwitting “feeder system” for adults on the streets. Trauma and instability experienced by youngsters can fester into adult homelessness. As I interview parents, I ask if they were homeless as kids. Many were.