Commentary: An urgent plea from the last line of defense for our children

In a society where children under age 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, we call on all adults to protect them. They need to go to school, but they need to do so safely. They need to live and thrive in communities that value their health, that take basic safety measures that will allow children to live as normally and as safely as possible. They need to wear masks in schools, in stores, when visiting friends. They need to continue seeing their pediatricians on a regular basis and get, on time, their shots for vaccine-preventable illnesses, such as measles, mumps, polio and rubella.

As pediatricians, we hear and speak out against dangerous misinformation, and we see the fear in our patients and families as the pandemic has worsened again. All of us have had conversations with friends and family about the pandemic. Many of us have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

We also hear the anger. One of us could not add her name to this piece for fear of the potential consequences.

We are extremely worried about the coming months because the system is already stretched.

Nationwide, there are only 5,400 PICU beds in the country. Two years ago, pre-COVID-19, there were times when there was not a single PICU bed in all of Chicago. We continue to care for children with cancer, with heart disease, with asthma or trauma.