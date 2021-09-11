Commentary: 20 years later, critical lessons from 9/11

Millions of dollars were donated to the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and other welfare organizations. Attendance at churches, synagogues, and mosques doubled. Among the messages from religious leaders the words of Pope John Paul II stand out: “Even if the forces of darkness appear to prevail, those who believe in God know that evil and death do not have the final word.”

Examples of patriotism and sacrifice were everywhere. There was the quiet eloquence of an office worker explaining why he risked his life to help someone buried in the ruble at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan. A New York City fire chief choked back tears as he spoke of a priest friend who disappeared in a cloud of dust as he searched for people to comfort.

There were the passengers on United Airlines 93 who decided to “do something” to stop the terrorists who had seized their plane. Their heroism prevented the hijackers from plunging the jet airliner into the U.S. Capitol.

Americans did not crack and come apart. They stood strong on a foundation the Founding Fathers built two-and-a-half centuries ago — a unique mix of political and economic liberty.