Pat Wray of Corvallis, who writes an outdoors column for the Gazette-Times and the Democrat Herald, won three awards, including two first-place citations, in the 2018 Outdoor Writers Association of America's Excellence in Craft Contest.
The contest honors outstanding work by association members.
Wray won first place in the humor category for a piece published in the April 2017 issue of Rocky Mountain Game and Fish.
He won another first-place award in the outdoor fun and adventure category for a piece in the May 2017 issue of Washington-Oregon Game and Fish and won a third-place citation in the same category for a February 2017 piece in Washington-Oregon Game and Fish.
Wray is a former Marine helicopter pilot and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife information supervisor. He is also the author of three books, “A Chukar Hunter’s Companion,” “Corvallis Reflections” and a 2017 novel, “Gift of the Grenadier.”
