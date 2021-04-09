Columbus Street closed for extensive infrastructure work

Commuters traveling in and out of south Albany may already have noticed the road closure that’s detouring traffic on Columbus Street. It’s part of extensive utility work and road improvements that will take months to complete and will help pave the way for a 226-lot subdivision to be built in the area.
The closure is along the stretch of Southeast Columbus Street heading out of town, between the Oak Creek Bridge and Ellingson Road. Detour routes are posted in the area. Motorists looking to plan their commute accordingly and not get stuck can consult the map with this story.
Those who live along Ellingson Road or nearby Seven Mile Lane will still be able to get in and out, according to officials. Flaggers along Ellingson will help control the flow of traffic, but the main closure area is unflagged and commuters are encouraged to avoid it entirely.
The subdivision was approved years ago, but the trick to getting it built has been finding a developer who can shoulder the costs of all the infrastructure work that’s necessary along Columbus Street. It’s not enough to simply build the homes: They have to have sewer and water hookups, as well as safe street access.
“The delay has been because of a good amount of off-site infrastructure that is required,” said Albany development services manager Matthew Ruettgers. “So it really was getting a developer that was interested in moving it forward and was able to bring in that infrastructure and cover the up-front costs.”
The developer of the Henshaw Farm subdivision, which is named after the former agricultural land that the homes will sit on, is Beaverton-based Metropolitan Land Group. Crews from Pacific Excavation — based in Eugene but working out of a satellite office in Millersburg — are performing the current road work. Lennar Homes, based in Milwaukie, is the principal developer of the single-family residences.
Pacific Excavation project manager Jed Smith said crews hope to have the roads fully open by the end of July. Once work begins on the actual homes, no street closures will be needed, he said.
“We’re doing sewer (and water) installation from about the creek there going south to Seven Mile Lane,” Smith said. “We’re also going to improve the sidewalks and curbs there on that same stretch of road.”
He added that, while there is no work on Columbus from Ellingson to Seven Mile Way, this area is being used as a staging ground and is also affected by the closure.
As part of an incentive for all these infrastructure improvements, the city of Albany last year approved $500,000 in system development charge funds to be reimbursed to the developer following the completion of the utility work.
Officials say this investment will more than pay for itself because part of the agreement between the city and developer includes a waiver of the developer’s right to collect utility connection fees.
Because the city isn’t doing the work, Metropolitan would normally be entitled to collect fees from any future developments that connect to those new utilities down there. Instead, the city will collect the fees, bringing in far more revenue, according to Ruettgers.
With all the new utility installation happening along Columbus Street, city officials say this project will be crucial for future expansion in the area.
“There’s a benefit to the city. … Without that extension of utilities, there’s no real chance for anything further down there,” said Ruettgers. “It’s definitely bringing in critical infrastructure for support of the south Albany area.”