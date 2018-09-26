A Colorado woman has been cited for allegedly causing a traffic snarl by knocking out a stoplight and fleeing the scene in downtown Corvallis Monday night.
A Corvallis Police Department officer reportedly charged Maria Julio Seidel, 54, of Colorado Springs, with reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged.
Seidel allegedly hit a traffic light pole shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Northwest Fourth Street and Northwest Harrison Boulevard. The damage to the pole caused traffic issues throughout Tuesday until Oregon Department of Transportation crews were able to complete the installation of a new pole at about 6 p.m.
Lt. Dan Duncan, with the Corvallis Police Department, said a passerby noticed Seidel’s truck on the Highway 34 Bypass with a tow truck hooking up to it and called police. The truck was stopped because it was no longer able to run.
An officer reportedly found Seidel in the truck about two and half hours after the collision.