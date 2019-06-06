Caylum King is a musician who believes if you’re not a little embarrassed to sing a song you wrote, it’s not a very good song.
Mya Stanley went by the nickname “Turbo” on the soccer field.
Maddison David volunteers with Bit by Bit, an equine therapy program.
Preston Greig shouldered the responsibilities of being a teen parent with joy.
The teachers at College Hill High School recognized each of the 50 students to walk during the graduation ceremony at the school Thursday night with a brief statement about what made that student special.
Alex Van Brocklin, a graduating senior who was called the “unofficial CEO of College Hill” in the ceremony, said the individual recognition shows the students that they really did belong at the school.
“We are a pretty small school and the teachers don’t let anyone go unnoticed. Anyone who needs help gets it,” he said after the ceremony.
He said that because students at College Hill, an alternative high school, all transfer into the school after struggling at a traditional high school, they don't arrive at the school in a big group at the beginning of the year.
“At College Hill everyone arrives alone, but nobody leaves alone. That’s what College Hill means to me.”
Sadie Slocum, a graduating senior who spoke during the ceremony, said although high school was painful at times, the graduates made it through.
She said at the school she learned only two things were holding students back: fear and themselves. However, she said, she learned to overcome those limitations at College Hill, thanks to the support she got from the staff.
“There are a lot of kids that find their strength at College Hill. I know I did.”
Kobe Nettles-Pledger, another graduating senior who spoke during the ceremony, said in school he felt like he kept falling deeper and deeper into a hole, until he could no longer see the light or feel hope for himself. But, he said, he decided to fight and put in the work to graduate.
“I am proud I have been able to persevere through what has been the hardest time in my life,” he said. “Every student here has persevered in some way.”
Eric Wright, College Hill’s principal, said the graduating class was a special group of young people and he believes they will go on to do great things.
“I can personally say I am deeply proud of each and every one of you for all that you have done and who you are.”