Coffin Butte landfill expansion goes to Benton County Planning commission

Landfill, by the numbers

Approximately 70% of the trash at Coffin Butte comes from the six-county area, with the remainder imported from the Portland area and “other” sites. About 12% of Coffin Butte trash comes from Benton County, with Republic officials estimating that the Linn County figure is slightly higher, about 15%, mainly because of its greater population.

Approval of the application would allow Republic to continue to use Coffin Butte into the 2050s. Many communities have established or are working on climate change plans with goals calling for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and carbon footprints — some as early as 2030. It’s also hard to predict the possible impact of composting, recycling and reusing campaigns. Which makes it hard to forecast what 2050 will look like at Coffin Butte with any certainty.

Rejection of the application starts a clock on the possible closure of Coffin Butte and the insertion of a massive question mark into the landfill equation.

"It is very unlikely that the state would approve a new landfill in the Willamette Valley,” Benton County Counsel Vance Croney said.