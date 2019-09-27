Linn and Benton county residents will have numerous opportunities Wednesday to talk with local law enforcement officers during Coffee With a Cop.
In Albany, staff from the Albany Police Department will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Human Bean, 952 Hill St. SE.
Members of the Corvallis Police Department and the Oregon State Police will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Dutch Bros. on Monroe just north of Oregon State University.
Officers and staff of the Corvallis department meet regularly with community members and answer questions about local law enforcement. The addition of OSP officers will give community members a chance to discuss law enforcement issues on campus.
Sweet Home police officers will be at Sugar Vibes, 1302 Long St., from 9 to 10 a.m.
Linn County Sheriff's Office personnel will be at several sites throughout the county from 8 to 10 a.m. and then at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon from 10 a.m. to noon.
LCSO representatives will also be at: Cork's Old Fashioned Donuts, 2555 Santiam Highway SE, Albany; Randy's Main St. Coffee, 240 N. Main St., Brownsville; Grassland Cafe, 80 W. 2nd St., Halsey; Subway, 305 Smith St., Harrisburg; Your Country Kitchen, 1219 Main St., Lyons; Rosie's Mountain Coffee House, 647 NE Santiam Blvd., Mill City; Firehouse Corner Deli & Market, 4050 Old Salem Road NE, Millersburg; Covered Bridge Coffee House, 38765 N. Main St., Scio; Shedd Market, 31901 B St., Shedd; and Tangent Inn, 32994 Highway 99E, Tangent.