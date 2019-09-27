Members of the Corvallis Police Department and the Oregon State Police will be on hand at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Dutch Bros. on Monroe just north of Oregon State University for a "coffee with a cop” event.
The event is timed for national "coffee with a cop" day.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers and staff of the Corvallis department meet regularly with community members and answer questions about local law enforcement. The addition of OSP officers will give community members a chance to discuss law enforcement issues on campus.
The event is scheduled to conclude at 1 p.m., and visitors can drop in at any time.