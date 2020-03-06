Coffee with a Cop draws a crowd at Albany YMCA

The Albany Police Department on Friday invited the public for conversation and coffee at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA.
They promised to have plenty of officers on hand to answer residents' questions, and new police chief Marcia Harnden would get a chance to introduce herself to the community in a public forum for the first time since being sworn in on Jan. 31.
But just after 9:30 a.m., Harnden wasn't in the lobby of the YMCA, where people crowded tables around the Brim Coffee Co. As promised, there were plenty of officers milling about, grabbing coffee and engaging in conversation in the space that looks into the community pool. But no Harnden.
She was in another room completely, behind a locked door.
"It's important to see the police chief in front of youth," said YMCA Director Chris Reese from the back of the room while Harnden sat up front in a preschool-sized chair, reading "Green Eggs and Ham" to 11 captive preschoolers, who were quick to point out when she skipped a page.
"Community policing is what Albany is about," Reese said.
It's part of the foundation Harnden promised to keep strong when she interviewed for the position of police chief last year.
"You have to go where people are comfortable," she said Friday.
About 50 people had stopped to chat with officers in the event's first hour, mostly armed with positive comments and compliments about the department.
"Really normal questions," said Captain Brad Liles, who made the rounds on Friday listening to questions about tinted windows, loud mufflers and parking. "It's great because we're seeing people in their normal routine. They're coming in and see us and stop to talk."
There was some discussion, Harnden later said, about holding the department's seventh Coffee with a Cop event as COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, spread throughout Washington, with cases popping up in Oregon.
The department weighed the risks. And with only a handful of cases currently in the state and none in the Willamette Valley, the event went on as scheduled — with a few caveats. Officers, Harnden said, are washing their hands more often and being extra diligent about the spread of germs.
Harnden shook a lot of hands Friday and will again in April when she and Albany Fire Chief Shane Wooton hold a similar community gathering, Chat with the Chiefs, as part of the departments' community outreach efforts.
"People should feel comfortable walking up to an officer in Albany, no matter who they are," Harnden said. "And Albany, I think, does a great job of that, getting cops out of cars and into the community."