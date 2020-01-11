Coffee artist goes national

Morgan Eckroth first got involved with coffee at the age of 16, when she discovered that the Tried & True outlet in downtown Corvallis was a great place to study.

She didn’t even drink the coffee. Yet.

After a very short period of time she discovered that she liked the business and she liked the coffee and she saw possibilities of both playing a key role in her future.

Now 21, Eckroth is a barista and the social media manager for Tried & True. She plans to walk at Oregon State University’s June commencement exercises after completing her bachelor’s in marketing.

Later this week, however, she enters the arena once again at the U.S. Coffee Championships. Last year Eckroth finished 31st. She left Thursday for Nasvhille, Tennessee, the sight of this year’s competition, which runs today and Sunday.

She will compete once again in the barista event, which requires a 15-minute performance in which an espresso, a milk drink and a “signature” beverage will be created, with competitors judged on their script and performance, technical expertise, the quality of the coffee drinks produced and the cleanliness of their booth.

The goal, Eckroth said, is to be “master of all of the elements.”