Coffee artist goes national

Morgan Eckroth first got involved with coffee at the age of 16, when she discovered that the Tried & True outlet in downtown Corvallis was a great place to study.
She didn’t even drink the coffee. Yet.
After a very short period of time she discovered that she liked the business and she liked the coffee and she saw possibilities of both playing a key role in her future.
Now 21, Eckroth is a barista and the social media manager for Tried & True. She plans to walk at Oregon State University’s June commencement exercises after completing her bachelor’s in marketing.
Later this week, however, she enters the arena once again at the U.S. Coffee Championships. Last year Eckroth finished 31st. She left Thursday for Nasvhille, Tennessee, the sight of this year’s competition, which runs today and Sunday.
She will compete once again in the barista event, which requires a 15-minute performance in which an espresso, a milk drink and a “signature” beverage will be created, with competitors judged on their script and performance, technical expertise, the quality of the coffee drinks produced and the cleanliness of their booth.
The goal, Eckroth said, is to be “master of all of the elements.”
Eckroth has been practicing her routine regularly, usually in the basement of the Tried & True outlet in South Corvallis (there isn’t room at the downtown shop on Madison).
“Generally I’m talking to a wall,” Eckroth said of the practice sessions. “Toward the end I’ll bring in a few friends to have an audience.”
Eckroth specializes in milk drinks. Her routine includes mixing a drink in which the milk forms a heart as it lies atop of the coffee. During a Gazette-Times visit she deftly produced one with a tulip.
“Coffee art” is her passion. It dominates her social media posts for Tried & True as well as her TikTok account, which has 1.4 million followers.
“Coffee should look good as well as taste good,” Eckroth said.
Once she returns from Nashville, Eckroth will start focusing on her future work plans.
“I’m really interested in digital marketing, social media and content creation for a larger coffee firm,” she said. “I want to work behind the scenes in marketing and advertising, and I’d love to stay in coffee if at all possible.”
She said she already has been looking around a bit, making lists and scouting companies. She plans to stay on the West Coast, although she is hopeful of landing in a big city such as Seattle, Portland or San Francisco.
Los Angeles?
“I’m not sure it has the energy,” Eckroth said. “Portland has much more of a coffee scene.”
Eckroth said she handed in her resume eight times before she was hired at Tried & True.
“At the time I thought it was just a college job,” she said, “but now I want to make a career out of it. It just clicked. The job was actually as cool as I thought it would be.”
A glass of water sat in front of Eckroth during the interview. No coffee?
“I do my best to try to drink just one cup of day,” said Eckroth, whose preference is naturally processed coffee. "I don’t to drink a ton of coffee. I have a cup in the morning and then I’m done with it … except if it’s late in the term and I have to be up studying.”
