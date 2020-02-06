Coastal plans to open Corvallis store

Coastal Farm and Ranch plans to open a Corvallis store this fall.

Coastal, whose corporate headquarters is in Albany, also plans to open Salem and Monroe, Washington, outlets this year, which would bring the company to 20 stores overall.

Coastal has purchased the old Kmart building on Northeast Circle Boulevard and is working with the city of Corvallis on building permits for planned remodeling.

Coastal and city officials held a predevelopment meeting Dec. 24 to discuss the permitting process, said Kevin Russell, the city’s development services manager. No public process is expected for Coastal to complete the project.

“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity in the Corvallis area for the past few years,” said Byron Baule, operations manager with Coastal. “What makes Corvallis so attractive is that the city and surrounding area are a unique combination of a thriving farm and rural community, balanced with a strong urban center. Corvallis benefits from being home to Oregon State University, one of the leading agricultural universities in the Northwest.”

A key factor in the company’s search for a Corvallis outlet was finding a building of the right size, Baule said.