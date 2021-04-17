Co-op on the mend after fire

From the outside of the building, you can hardly tell there was a fire at the First Alternative Co-op’s south location.
There is a bit of charring on the façade and the sign is askew. On the east side sheets of plywood have been used to cover up the damage to the annex.
On the south side you can’t even tell the building just east of the store has been through a fire.
But then there is the inside. The Gazette-Times got a tour Friday in conjunction with a visit from Simon Date, executive director of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, who was on hand to present a fund-raising check to the Co-op.
Inside it was a smoky charred mess, with vertical wooden supports required to keep the building upright (and suitable for a tour). The stairs up to what used to be the maintenance office kind of drift off into a scorched oblivion. Kitchen manager Kaylee Tynan noticed that a fire alarm on a wall had all but melted down.
The January 29 fire at the Co-op annex on Southeast Chapman Place was extinguished quickly and did not spread to the store itself, but it cost the south store operation’s commissary (kitchen), grocery receiving, staff break room, marketing office, maintenance office and storage, said Cindee Lolik, the Co-op’s general manager.
The Co-op has been scrambling since then, using its meeting room for a staff break room and renting a huge storage box that is lodged in its south parking lot.
No timeline was available for reconstruction of the building, which has about 4,000 square feet on its ground floor. Lolik still is working with insurance adjusters and contractors. She has been advised that up to 4/5 of the building “needs to be bulldozed” and concerns about the age of the structure and required code upgrades make it likely it will be completely rebuilt at a cost “well above $1 million," Lolik said.
Date was on hand Friday to present an oversized check for $8,319 that was generated by a fund-raising campaign. The chamber participated, aided by the networks of Jennifer Moreland of the Downtown Corvallis Association, Kate of the Porsche of the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office and Christina Rehklau of Visit Corvallis.
“We blurted it out on our newsletter,” Date said, “then it hit Corvallis People on Facebook. The response was overwhelmingly positive. We had more than 100 individual donors.”
Lolik said she “very much appreciated” the assistance and, true to the co-op ethos, she also focused on the positives. She didn’t have to lay anybody off and looking at the annex space with fresh eyes has yielded some ideas for repurposing and expansion.
“The process is always slower than you think it is going to be,” Lolik said. “It just takes time. Fortunately we’re in a good enough financial position that it hasn’t hurt us.”
Lolik said that she is “crossing her fingers” that she can re-open that side of the operation by the end of the year.
