Clubhouse aims to assist mentally ill

Members are expected to participate in clubhouse life. There is a dry-erase board that covers most of a wall at the facility with the wide range of tasks for members — and staff.

“We’re intentionally understaffed,” Hazlewood said. “We need true partnerships with our members. We work together, and that helps break down barriers. It starts with having someone believe in you.”

Chris Folden works on housing and employment issues for the clubhouse.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to get people employed,” Folden said. “We help people who are looking for work or who aren’t able to work. We rebuild skills and relationships.”

Resumes, cover letters and interview skills are covered, and Folden emphasized a team approach.

“Lots of people need extra support,” he said. “We learn right with them.”

Anna Shoop is the culinary arts expert at the clubhouse, which has an herb garden, a bistro with 25 cent coffee and a kitchen in progress. Right now it’s basically a pantry with hot plates. Sinks and a range will be added, and if the funding is available, the clubhouse plans to upgrade to a commercial-grade kitchen.

The clubhouse will be open for all holidays.