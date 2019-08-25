The Corvallis Aquatic Team opted this summer to suspend its Clemens Division operation at Clemens Community Pool for the 2019-20 season, business manager Rhonda Soule' said.
“In a nutshell, we just haven’t been able to consistently have enough kids in the program over there for it to make financial sense for us,” Soule' said about the financial piece. “There have been times when there has been an overabundance of kids but that hasn’t been consistent. A lot of that has been due to the pool’s ups and downs.”
In the past, CAT-Clemens program numbers have ranged from 15 to 40, that latter number from last fall. Soule' said the organization would like to see a consistent 30 or so youths participating.
The pool has experienced closures in the past for various maintenance-related reasons. The major renovation project that Benton Community Foundation had gifted $734,000 toward had been scheduled to begin in late July or early August but then issues surfaced with concerns over the poo'l's vessel.
“If we were able to have consistent pool access, we probably would be fine,” Soule' said. “We cut the summer program by two weeks this summer anticipating that the pool was going to close in August and it turned out that it wasn’t.”
The logistics piece involves the lack of a coach. Former Philomath High coach Marissa Eng had also been running the CAT-Clemens program. In the aftermath of the school district not renewing her high school contract, the club team also lost her.
“The main reason we made this decision is we don’t have a coach,” Soule' said. “It is very hard to find someone of her caliber … we just don’t have that kind of person on our staff. Ideally, we would want to have two coaches and it’s even harder to find two people.”
In the letter to the CAT community, Soule' lauded the contributions of Eng, who has been the CAT-Clemens Division’s only coach during the organization’s time in Philomath, along with pool operator Ellen Luke for her support of the team and children, and Matt Weeber, who has represented Clemens on the CAT board for several years.
“We really wanted to keep it going but we just can’t make it work anymore,” Soule' said. “It’s too difficult with staffing and the uncertainty of the building.”
The circumstances that led to the situation mean Philomath will be without a youth club team for the first time in the 59-year history of Clemens Community Pool.
Soule' said CAT-Clemens took over the 54-year-old Philomath Dolphins swim team program in March 2014 and since that time, 165 youngsters have participated.
Philomath-area youth that want to participate with CAT will need to head over to Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. Soule' said CAT will revisit the decision before next summer to explore the possibility of re-establishing the Clemens Division.