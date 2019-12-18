Closing arguments heard in Albany RV arson case

Closing arguments were heard Wednesday in the arson trial of man accused of setting a RV trailer ablaze just north of Albany.

On Thursday morning, a 12-member jury is set to receive instructions and begin deliberations in Linn County Circuit Court.

Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, of Umatilla, is charged with three counts of first-degree arson.

The fire occurred the night of March 27 at Park View Estates, which is off of Salem Avenue.

Gonzalez was staying as a guest of a friend in the mobile home park. The friend told Gonzalez that he couldn’t stay there anymore due to park rules, and Gonzalez responded by breaking things in the RV trailer, according to the prosecution.

The owner of the trailer and his sister left the area, and a short time later, a security camera captured footage of Gonzalez leaving the area as the fire was just starting, according to the prosecution.

“People flock to a fire, and there’s only one person walking away,” Prince said. He blasted the defense’s assertion that the individual on camera wasn’t Gonzalez. “If that wasn’t the defendant walking away, where would he be? His body would be in the rubble,” Prince added.