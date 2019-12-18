Closing arguments heard in Albany RV arson case

Closing arguments were heard Wednesday in the arson trial of man accused of setting a RV trailer ablaze just north of Albany.
On Thursday morning, a 12-member jury is set to receive instructions and begin deliberations in Linn County Circuit Court.
Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, of Umatilla, is charged with three counts of first-degree arson.
The fire occurred the night of March 27 at Park View Estates, which is off of Salem Avenue.
Gonzalez was staying as a guest of a friend in the mobile home park. The friend told Gonzalez that he couldn’t stay there anymore due to park rules, and Gonzalez responded by breaking things in the RV trailer, according to the prosecution.
The owner of the trailer and his sister left the area, and a short time later, a security camera captured footage of Gonzalez leaving the area as the fire was just starting, according to the prosecution.
“People flock to a fire, and there’s only one person walking away,” Prince said. He blasted the defense’s assertion that the individual on camera wasn’t Gonzalez. “If that wasn’t the defendant walking away, where would he be? His body would be in the rubble,” Prince added.
The fire, which had flames 30 to 40 feet high and caused minor explosions, endangered the safety of two neighbors in the trailer park, scorching and melting the outside of their homes, Prince said. “(Gonzalez) recklessly creates a situation where people could even die,” he added.
He also said that there was no ignition source that could cause the fire to start in the area of a recliner; the fire couldn’t have possibly started without being set on purpose.
Defense attorney Elijah Brown told the jury during closing arguments that the state couldn’t prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.
He said that the neighbors who were allegedly endangered actually both moved closer to the fire, and that some items near the blaze weren’t damaged. There also wasn’t direct evidence that Gonzalez started the fire with a lighter that was found on his person, or even if he did, that he did so intentionally, Brown added.
In response, Prince said that defense’s arguments were misdirection meant to distract jurors from the evidence and the truth. “He had the means. He had the motive,” Prince said.
