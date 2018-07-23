Albany's veterans have given their all for the community, so members of the Albany Public Safety Foundation want them to have all available tools to help with their health and safety.
That's part of the reason members of the foundation came Friday to American Legion Post 10 in Albany and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, presenting each center with a new automated external defibrillator and providing training on how to use them.
"It's a meeting place for people who have served our community and our country," said Albany Fire Chief John Bradner, a member of the foundation and one of the presenters. "They've done a lot for us as emergency responders."
The fact that the two organizations serve veterans is the main reason they received the first two community-donated AEDs, but not the only reason, foundation members said. They're also mini community centers, and — especially in the case of Post 10 — they're within reach of neighborhoods, parks and businesses who might benefit from close access to a piece of emergency equipment.
And, not to put too fine a point on it, both organizations serve a clientele whose age bracket might especially benefit from a tool that helps with heart attacks.
"We want to make sure they have the tools that they need to save a life," Bradner said.
Created in 2017, the nonprofit Albany Public Safety Foundation centers its efforts on three areas: health, safety and children.
The CPR training and the AED donations fall under the foundation's health initiative. In addition to bringing the portable defibrillators to the veterans groups on Friday, the foundation installed defibrillators in six Albany patrol cars and is now working to gather donations for six more.
Five Albany students — four of whom were trained on AED use as eighth-graders this past school year through the foundation's efforts — led Friday's training at Post 10 and the VFW. They gave tutorials on chest compressions and used a simulator to teach AED use.
"I think it's cool that I'm able to help people and help them help other people, and possibly save their lives," said Jacob Bradner, who will be a freshman this fall at South Albany High School.
Added Michael Cale, who will be a freshman at West Albany: "I feel like a demonstration helps."
Post 10 members said they were glad to learn from the students, who are up to speed on the most efficient and effective way to deliver CPR.
For instance, the American Heart Association now says CPR can skip mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and go straight to chest compressions. Moving around oxygenated blood is more critical than rescue breathing, Dr. Russ McUne, a foundation member, told the group at Post 10.
"It's a great thing to relearn, because there's a different style. This is completely different from what we learned long ago," Post 10 member Charlie McCarthy of Jefferson said. "It's a much easier and quicker way than we learned."
"Yeah," cracked Dale Jenkins of Sweet Home, district commander and Post 133 commander in Sweet Home. "'Cause I don't wanna kiss you."
