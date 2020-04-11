Closed Albany businesses offered utility bill relief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In recognition of the impact of Governor Brown’s executive order related to the COVID-19 virus on local businesses, the City of Albany is offering to temporarily suspend water and sewer service, and related utility bills, in order to help closed businesses through upcoming critical weeks and months, and on to recovery.

Businesses with a fire sprinkler or other private fire suppression systems connected to the water meter, will need to inform city staff when called. The meter for fire sprinkler systems will need to remain in service for fire protection, even with a temporary service suspension in place. If any water or sewer usage occurs while service is suspended, business accounts will be billed accordingly.

Closed businesses not using water or sewer services, can contact the City utility billing office at 541-917-7547, to suspend services and to stop receiving utility bills until service is resumed. Any questions can be referred to the billing office at the same number.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0