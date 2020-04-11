Closed Albany businesses offered utility bill relief

Closed Albany businesses offered utility bill relief

{{featured_button_text}}

In recognition of the impact of Governor Brown’s executive order related to the COVID-19 virus on local businesses, the City of Albany is offering to temporarily suspend water and sewer service, and related utility bills, in order to help closed businesses through upcoming critical weeks and months, and on to recovery.

Businesses with a fire sprinkler or other private fire suppression systems connected to the water meter, will need to inform city staff when called. The meter for fire sprinkler systems will need to remain in service for fire protection, even with a temporary service suspension in place. If any water or sewer usage occurs while service is suspended, business accounts will be billed accordingly.

Closed businesses not using water or sewer services, can contact the City utility billing office at 541-917-7547, to suspend services and to stop receiving utility bills until service is resumed. Any questions can be referred to the billing office at the same number.

0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second body found near Sweet Home
Local

Second body found near Sweet Home

  • Updated

SWEET HOME — For the second time in a week, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found east of Sweet Home, accordin…

Linn County adds new COVID-19 case
Local

Linn County adds new COVID-19 case

  • Updated

Linn County has one new COVID-19 case for a total of 45 while Benton County remains at 21, according to the latest data from the Oregon Health…

Obituaries

Death notices

Danny Ray Hubert, 67 of Albany, passed away Thursday evening at his home.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News