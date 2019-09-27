Corvallis was the site of a climate march and rally Friday afternoon, the second time in as many weeks that the city has seen a large climate protest.
Around 500 people attended the Climate Justice March & Rally, in which three separate groups formed at sites around Corvallis and marched to the Riverfront Commemorative Park for a rally. The event included speeches, music and a skit about climate change.
A similar number of people attended a climate strike a week before that was organized by students in the Corvallis High School Green Club.
This week’s protest was organized by the Corvallis Climate Action Alliance as the culmination of a week’s worth of climate-centric events locally and worldwide.
Susan Salafsky, publicity chair for the alliance, said the event was organized by a group of 15 people who have been working on it since June.
She said humans have until 2050 to achieve net zero carbon emissions to avert the most disastrous effects of climate change, which include floods, droughts, food shortages and disease.
“For me personally, I have an 11-year-old daughter and I can’t imagine her going ‘mom, you knew and didn’t do anything,’” she said.
She said the hope of the event is that it raises awareness and helps people begin to find solutions to the climate crisis.
“Vote with your ballot, attention and dollars,” she said.
Salafsky encouraged people to plant more trees and shop local, adding that the alliance is calling on the Corvallis City Council and Benton County Board of Commissioners to declare a climate crisis.
Ward 5 City Councilor Charlyn Ellis was among around a dozen speakers at the event. She said the city is taking action on its climate action plan, but its government’s carbon impact is just a part of the problem. Community members need to take direct action and get involved to solve the problem, she said.
“The most important thing is to take direct, pragmatic action,” she said. “See what you can do to help. Together, we may save the planet.”