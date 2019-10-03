Acclaimed climate scientist Warren Washington will give the Oregon State University College of Science distinguished lecture at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St.
Washington, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at OSU, will discuss “the historic development of climate models and geoengineering of the Earth’s climate.” Washington earned his doctorate at Penn State.
A native of Portland, Washington’s specialty is climate modeling. He collaborated on one of the first computer models of Earth. And he expanded it to include oceans, sea ice and rising levels of carbon dioxide.
Washington has advised six U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. In 2010 Obama awarded him the National Medal of Science.