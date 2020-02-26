Climate science pioneer extends legacy with scholarship gift (Feb. 28)

Climate science pioneer extends legacy with scholarship gift

Climate scientist and Oregon State University alumnus Warren Washington and his wife, Mary, have established OSU’s largest endowed scholarship fund for students engaged in climate studies.

Their $100,000 gift, secured by the Oregon State University Foundation, will support undergraduate students in OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, with a preference for students from underrepresented populations. Recipients of the Warren M. and Mary C. Washington Scholarship in Climate Sciences also will include students in the College of Science who are interested in a career or graduate studies related to climate.

Washington is a distinguished scholar at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado, where he has spent his professional career. He was one of the first developers of global climate models that used the laws of physics to create pioneering computer systems that simulated changes in the global atmosphere, land and oceans with unprecedented scope and accuracy.

