Climate crisis growing, scientists warn

The climate crisis is getting worse and a “massive-scale mobilization” is needed to avert disaster, according to the latest assessment by a group of scientists led by a pair of Oregon State University researchers.

In November 2019, OSU’s William Ripple and Christopher Wolf, along with three co-authors, published a paper in the journal BioScience declaring a global climate emergency and calling for global action to address it. More than 11,000 scientists from around the world signed the paper to endorse its findings, a list that has since grown to nearly 14,000 names.

In a follow-up paper in today’s edition of Scientific American, the OSU researchers and their collaborators argue that the situation has become even more dire over the past year and that “catastrophic climate change could render a significant portion of the Earth uninhabitable” unless urgent action is taken.

“I’m personally much more concerned now than I was a year ago,” said Ripple, a distinguished professor of ecology in OSU’s College of Forestry.