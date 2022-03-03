Climate change forum set for March 14

“Fire, Floods, Famine? How Climate Change May Affect Linn County, and What We Can Do About It” is set for 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, via Zoom.

The Linn County unit of the League of Women Voters of Oregon is sponsoring the forum. Co-sponsors are the Albany branch of the American Association of University Women, Friends of Linn County and the Linn-Benton branch of the NAACP.

The forum panelists are Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute; Will Tucker, Linn County commissioner; Peter Kenagy, Linn County farmer; and Megan Kemple, co-director of the Oregon Climate and Agriculture Network.

The registration link is available at https://link.lwvor.org/climate. For more information about the forum or about the league, call Linda Ziedrich at 503-707-1539.

