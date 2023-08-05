“The era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived.” — Antonio Guterres, U.N. Secretary General, July 2023

Mike, a character in Ernest Hemingway’s novel "The Sun Also Rises," was asked how he went bankrupt. “Two ways,” he answered. “Gradually, and then suddenly.”

How did our planet so quickly “come to a boil” during this summer’s record-smashing and unrelenting heat wave? And does that mean we’ll be cooked, so to speak, as grueling hot summers, punctuated by ever-bigger wildfires, become “the new normal?" Have we permanently crossed that threshold?

To understand how we got here, let’s examine the probable main causes of the current “hot spell.”

An underlying cause is the accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere — mostly CO2, which has now reached a concentration of 412 parts per million (ppm), well over the “safe” 350 ppm limit. This accumulation has been gradual in human time (not geologic time). But could it have finally reached a level that thrust us into this summer’s “flash” heat wave? It’s possible, but it seems more likely to this observer that the relatively steady rise of greenhouse gases and the comparatively sudden rise in global temperatures needs more explication.

A second contributor to the heating is El Niño, the warming phase — which arrived quickly this spring — of the massive natural cycle of Pacific Ocean surface temperatures that affects weather globally. Many scientists predicted that this year’s abnormally strong El Niño would increase the likelihood of global temperature records being broken.

While CO2 accumulation and El Niño have gotten most of the media’s attention, atmospheric water vapor is actually responsible for two-thirds of greenhouse effect that keeps the earth warm. Additionally, warm air holds more moisture than cool air, so today’s atmosphere, warmed by CO2, holds roughly 8% more water than it did before the industrial revolution, adding a tremendous amount of heat to the system.

Furthermore, water-vapor warming is conditioned by a feedback loop: As more surface water accumulates as water vapor in the atmosphere, it causes more heating, which produces more water vapor, and so on. This warming cycle accelerates in each hemisphere as the sunlight increases in springtime, and really picks up steam, so to speak, in early summer, around the time this year’s heat wave circled the northern hemisphere.

Did CO2 accumulation cause the sudden jump in this year’s temperatures? Or El Niño? Or the water-vapor warming cycle? Or, was it a perfect storm of all three acting together?

By the time climate scientists sort that out, next year’s “heat wave” (or “new normal summer”) could well be underway. The El Niño is expected to return next year. And, of course, each spring the sun will strike ever-warmer water, adding ever more water vapor to the air.

So, have we crossed the threshold into a permanently hotter, increasingly dangerous future?

We don’t know. If, as predicted, the current El Niño subsides in a couple of years, its role in triggering a heating crisis like the one we’re living through might lessen, and we could have some cooler summers. But meanwhile there are ongoing fossil-fuel emissions, the huge outpouring of CO2 from each season’s massive forest fires and increasingly potent water-vapor cycles to heat things up.

The safe bet, then, is to prepare for the worst by implementing adaptive measures as soon as possible. Many short-term measures — adjusting outdoor work hours and providing shade, water and salt to the vulnerable — can be taken locally and at minimal expense.

Long term? It seems that major climate events — the “Great Arctic Ice Melt of 2012,” the “Boiling Point Summer” of 2023 — might be arriving as pulsating spurts that catch us off guard. How can we prepare for that at our ecological house?