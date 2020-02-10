Climate activists will rally, march Tuesday at state Capitol

SALEM — An Oregon environmental group expects about 1,000 people to descend on the Capitol Tuesday to urge lawmakers to pass legislation addressing climate change, a proposal that drew bitter opposition from timber and farming interests last week.

Tuesday’s rally comes as lawmakers hone a proposal to set up a cap and trade system to reduce the state’s greenhouse gas emissions and days after Timber Unity sponsored a rally that they say drew more than 1,000 trucks to the Capitol and appeared to draw over a thousand people to seek an end to the pending legislation.

Climate activists are scheduled to gather at noon and expect to embark on a march around the Capitol about a half an hour later, after hearing from a slate of guest speakers, said Sonny Mehta, field director for Renew Oregon, a coalition that advocates for clean energy and includes a slew of environmental groups, businesses, and farms.

“Our main message of the rally is we can't afford to wait any longer for climate action,” Mehta said. “Oregonians are expecting the Legislature to take bold action and pass the bill without delay. And the policy that we're advocating for caps greenhouse gas emissions, prices those emissions and invests in creating good paying jobs and growing the economy.”

