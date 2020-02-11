Climate activists rally at Capitol in support of environmental legislation

Avery, who is involved in student government at OSU, said that she has lobbied for climate legislation for four years, since moving to Oregon. She said she was “most hopeful” for the bill that was proposed last year but that it didn’t protect rural communities.

“And I've heard that, through reading it, that it's been revised in some ways to better support them and look out for when things change when polluters are held accountable for their emissions,” Avery said.

The rally drew people like Andy Saultz, who is running for the Portland House seat being vacated by Mitch Greenlick, a retiring Democrat. Saultz said he was running for office “because we have not seen climate action.”

“We have not seen a Legislature really prioritize the next generation,” Saultz said, “… As a father of two toddlers, I just really worry about the long term health of our community.”

Saultz, a Democrat, addressed why he would enter politics at a moment where tensions in the Capitol have started running high, and as Republicans seem prepared to leave the building to avoid taking a vote on the reworked cap and trade policy.

“I want to help, I want to get active,” Saultz said. “These are problems that are real and, again, my kids can't be here to advocate for themselves. And so I think we have a moral obligation to advocate for them.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1