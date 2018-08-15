JEFFERSON — It's nice to have the cash, RJ Aguilar acknowledges. So far, the cans and bottles he's fished from the Santiam River this summer have been enough for an Xbox controller.
But the 11-year-old Jefferson boy would really rather the people who float past his favorite diving spot leave their trash at home instead of tossing it into the current.
"Take out what you bring in," he advised.
RJ, who starts sixth grade this fall at Jefferson Middle School, has been coming with his family to their spot on the banks of the Santiam off Talbot Road for at least the past eight years. They hang out, swim and grill hot dogs.
With aspirations of one day becoming a professional scuba diver, RJ spends much of the summer in a wetsuit, goggles and flippers. A couple of months ago, he began scouring the river's depths for discarded items.
The river's current flows fast and deep, but there's a spot where it eddies into a small whirlpool and then calms, at a point close to the center of the river about 8 to 10 feet deep. It's there that RJ tends to find a collection of soda and beer cans and water bottles, some of which have likely drifted for miles.
He finds multiple dozens of them. Daily. He'll clean out the area one afternoon and find it full again the next.
"I don't like people throwing them in the water. It's not a good thing," he said. "I don't like people polluting the water."
It takes three to four hours of diving, with breaks, to temporarily clear the area. RJ's parents, Ray and Liz, and his older sister, Cassie, 18, help him in his work.
Cassie and Liz take turns paddling out into the river with him, bringing a boogie board for him to hang onto when he wants a break and helping haul back nets full of cans.
Ray counts the take and brings the cans to a bottle return in Albany. He's cashed in close to 1,400 in the past two months and gives RJ a stack of $5 bills each time. Most of that gets put in savings, RJ said.
Cassie was the one who decided RJ might benefit from some attention to his work. She posted information about his recycling efforts on a Jefferson Facebook page as a public thank-you.
"I saw how many cans RJ was bringing in. It's ridiculous," she said. "He's such a good kid. He deserves this."
The posting brought plenty of attention. Neighbors praised RJ's efforts, with one calling him an "environmental entrepreneur." A local TV station even took notice.
"He wasn't even in it for the money. He calls it his river," Cassie said. "He couldn't believe how many cans were down there. ... He couldn't just leave them."
RJ sometimes fishes other items out of the river. He's found shoes, clothing, a Goodyear tire and even a pair of oars. On Monday, he found a pair of sunglasses.
The cans continue to surprise him, however. Some are unopened. One came attached to its own cupholder.
It's hard work, and the water is cold, even with the wetsuit. So Liz and Ray make sure they watch RJ carefully, counting the seconds until he breaks the surface and making sure he comes out to warm up from time to time.
"He's a very tired boy at night," Liz said.
When the weather turns, the Aguilars will stop coming to their summer spot. RJ will return to his regular sports seasons: basketball, baseball, maybe soccer this year, plus his parkour lessons in Salem. When he feels like swimming, he'll hit the Albany Community Pool.
But he figures he'll be back at the Santiam as soon as the weather warms again, and he'll get out his net and take another look.
And should the day come when he doesn't find a single bottle or can wedged down among the rocks in the depths of the river, he knows exactly how he'll feel: "Proud."
