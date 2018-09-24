Shards of glass. Fragments of plastic. Hunks of rusting metal. And many, many spent shotgun shells and bullet casings.
All of this and a wide variety of other garbage was cleaned out of a quarry near Milepost 4 on Marys Peak Road Sunday by around 50 volunteers as part of a cleanup at a popular site for recreational shooters.
Cpl. Al Schermerhorn, a forest deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office who coordinated the cleanup, said the site is on Bureau of Land Management land where its legal to do recreational shooting. It has multiple safe backstops to shoot toward, so the site is where the sheriff’s office encourages people to go for recreational shooting.
However, he said many people leave behind garbage or shoot at things they shouldn’t, like glass, propane tanks, or targets stapled to trees.
“I’m all for people coming out here and recreating, but just clean up after yourself,” he said.
Schermerhorn said he started organizing the cleanups three years ago and volunteers hauled out 26 pickup loads of garbage that first year. This year, he said, the volunteers had a dumpster they were hoping to fill.
The sheriff’s office partnered with the BLM, United State Forest Service and Trash No Land, an organization that promotes responsible shooting on public lands and organizes cleanups like the one Sunday. Organizers served lunch to the volunteers at the site.
Schemerhorn said he wants people to be able to continue to use sites like this for recreational shooting and he’s always trying to educate people how to do it responsibly.
“Leave no trace is the philosophy,” he said.
Aaron Wolf, a professor at Oregon State University, said he occasionally takes students up to see pillow basalt rock formations near the quarry, so he’s seen the garbage left behind by shooters, which is why he decided to come out to help with the cleanup Sunday.
“I thought it would be useful,” he said.
Marie Annis came out from Salem to help with the cleanup.
“We love nature and we like to help take care of it,” she said.
For people looking for advice about shooting safely on public lands in Benton County, Schermerhorn can be reached at 541-766-6874 or alan.p.schermerhorn@co.benton.or.us.